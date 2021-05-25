Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.01

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.01 and traded as high as C$37.73. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$37.31, with a volume of 722,123 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market cap of C$34.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4709388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,370.07. Insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 in the last three months.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

