Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Green Plains worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

