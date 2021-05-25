Grid Dynamics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.14 million, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,412 shares of company stock valued at $814,226. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.