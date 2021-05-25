Gulden (NLG) Tops One Day Volume of $125,705.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $125,705.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00478366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 544,881,312 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

