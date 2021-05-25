GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GXGX remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. GX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $12.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GX Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GX Acquisition worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

