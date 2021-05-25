Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $16.25 Average PT from Analysts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,351. The firm has a market cap of $643.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

