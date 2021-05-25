Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.45. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,245,869 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127,516 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,214,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

