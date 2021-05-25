Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.94, but opened at $33.82. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 4,115 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEAK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

