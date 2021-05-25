Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 2.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.66. 48,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,688,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 295.77, a PEG ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $951,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 24.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 649,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 86.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

