Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Helen of Troy stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 188,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,124. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.