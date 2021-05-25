Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 188,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,124. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

