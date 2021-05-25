Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HLCL stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 394.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £513.52 million and a PE ratio of 36.96. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.94).
