Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HLCL stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 394.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £513.52 million and a PE ratio of 36.96. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.94).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

