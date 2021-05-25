Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,828.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

