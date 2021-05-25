Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

