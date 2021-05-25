Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on the stock.

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,495.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,396.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons purchased 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

