Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hilton Food Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,232 ($16.10) on Monday. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,211.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

