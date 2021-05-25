Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $224.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

