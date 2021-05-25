Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

