Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

