Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HCHOF opened at $5.51 on Monday.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

