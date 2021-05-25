Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.60. 1,110,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,630. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.