Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.84 ($40.99).

ETR BOSS traded up €2.57 ($3.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €45.36 ($53.36). 1,783,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €45.84 ($53.93).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

