Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.84 ($40.99).

ETR BOSS traded up €2.57 ($3.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €45.36 ($53.36). 1,783,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €45.84 ($53.93).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

