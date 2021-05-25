HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $220.03 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00982883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.44 or 0.10151490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086689 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 1,032,025,627 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

