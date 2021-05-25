Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $6.57 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1.56 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

