IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 302,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $229.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

