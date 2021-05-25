Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IBDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

