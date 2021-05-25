Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $$3.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

