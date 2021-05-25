ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.95. ICF International posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of ICFI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. ICF International has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

