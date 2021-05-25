Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 81.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ichor by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

