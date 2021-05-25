iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,084. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.92. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

