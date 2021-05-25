Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
IMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ IMPL opened at $13.05 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
