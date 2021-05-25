Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

IMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $13.05 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

