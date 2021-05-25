IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,872,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

