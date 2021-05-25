IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,773 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10,794.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

