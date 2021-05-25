INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Up to $64.80

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $67.20. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $518.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

