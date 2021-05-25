InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 12,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

