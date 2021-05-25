Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 28 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

IHP stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 544 ($7.11). 547,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,113. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 539.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.