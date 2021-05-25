Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells 44,592 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 21st, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $16,202,723.52.
  • On Wednesday, May 19th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $6,110,619.50.
  • On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.
  • On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.
  • On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.
  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.
  • On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.
  • On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

FOUR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. 535,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,135. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

