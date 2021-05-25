Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $501.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.78 and a 200 day moving average of $435.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

