Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

INSP stock opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

