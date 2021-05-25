Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0833 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $79,178.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00354238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00182459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $312.32 or 0.00832780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,216,187 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.