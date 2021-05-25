INT Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00075834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00081322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00971059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.98 or 0.09931980 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

