Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.05 million-$44.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.82 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of INS stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intelligent Systems has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

