International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 885,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 537,225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $209,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.