Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi Sells 26,575 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

