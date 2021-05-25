Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.99. 1,460,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

