Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $834.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $827.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $776.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

