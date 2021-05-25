Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.04. The company had a trading volume of 649,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,902,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.28 and a 200-day moving average of $319.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

