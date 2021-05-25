Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 781,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.22. 84,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,015. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

