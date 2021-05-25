Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 335 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB remained flat at $$60.42 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

