Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 245,268 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 86.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,268 shares during the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies makes up about 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.09% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.90. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 94.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.