Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 240,678 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,892. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $527.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

